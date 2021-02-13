2 Co-Accused In Indore Stand-Up Comedy Case Get Interim Bail

A single bench of the high court comprising Justice Rohit Arya granted bail (Representational)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday granted interim bail to two men accused of organising a comedy show in Indore, during which stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui allegedly insulted Hindu deities.

Mr Faruqui, who was arrested on January 1 and was in jail since January 2, was set free on bail last week.

A single bench of the high court comprising Justice Rohit Arya granted bail to the two co-accused Prakhar Vyas and Adwin Anthony.

In two separate orders that ran identical, Justice Arya observed, "The applicant is held entitled for temporary bail maintaining parity in light of the order of February 5 passed by the Supreme Court (granting bail to Faruqui)."

"Accordingly, applicant is hereby enlarged on temporary bail on the conditions to the satisfaction of the trial court, with further condition that applicant shall not indulge himself in any such activity subversive to public order," the order stated.

Comedian Faruqui and five others involved in organising the show in Indore were arrested following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud.

The MLA's son had alleged that objectionable comments were made about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the show held on January 1.