Indore Man Blackmails Woman Over Nude Video, Extorts Money; Arrested

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly extorting money from a woman after recording a private video of her and threatening to upload it on social media, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sanny Chauhan alias Raghav Chauhan, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Police made the arrest responding to a woman's complaint made on January 12. According to her complaint, the woman had come in contact with the man on Instagram in July last year and struck a friendship.

The accused used to message her on WhatsApp regularly in a friendly way and won her confidence over time, a senior police officer said.

At one point during their friendship, the two connected through a video call, during which the woman took her clothes off, and Chauhan recorded the act on his phone.

He later threatened her by leveraging the same video and started asking her for money.

She got frightened and paid him Rs 1.25 lakh, the officer said.

The accused again demanded money, and when the woman refused, he sent the video to her husband and threatened to circulate it on social media if she did not pay him Rs 70,000, police said.

Police traced the man in Karol Bagh on Thursday and arrested him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

A mobile phone containing the video of the complainant and three sim cards used in crime were also seized, she said.

Chauhan revealed that he created multiple accounts on social media and randomly sent friend requests to women.

Currently, he is working in Railways as an attendant on contract basis, police said.

