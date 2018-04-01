Hotel Collapses After Vehicle Crashes Into It In Indore, 10 Dead

A large team of police and fire brigade personnel have been carrying out rescue operations through the night. The Collector of Indore Nishant Warwade has told NDTV that two to five people may still be trapped under the rubble.
The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has tweeted that he is keeping a close watch on the rescue operations. Mr Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each, for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 each, for those who have been inured.
The building, which is very old and in dilapidated condition, housed hotels and lodges. A large number of police force reached the spot and rescue work is underway.
Among the five people who have been taken out, two are in a critical condition; they are being treated at the government-run MY Hospital in Indore.
The commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation, Manish Singh has been asked why the civic body had not declared the building as dangerous and no steps taken to evacuate the premises on time. Mr Singh has told PTI, that the owner of MS Hotel was getting some repair work done inside the building for the last few days and just before the mishap, a wall of the building collapsed following which the entire structure came crashing down.
The civic body was trying to find out as to how much illegal construction had been done in the premises by its owner, said Mr Singh.
Eyewitnesses claimed that a heavy vehicle rammed into a pillar of the hotel, following which there was a loud sound and the building came crashing down.
Comments
Residents of the two buildings next to the hotel have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, as cracks have appeared on them too.