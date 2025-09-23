2 Killed, 12 Injured In Indore Building Collapse, Residents Blame Rats

A major tragedy struck Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday when a multi-story building suddenly collapsed, killing two persons and injuring at least 12 others, including a three-month-old baby girl.

The victims were identified as Alfia and Faheem, whose bodies were recovered from the rubble after hours of intensive rescue efforts. Four of the injured are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at MY Hospital.

According to officials, four families were living in the building. At the time of the incident, 14 people were inside, while others had gone to a relative's house.

Preliminary findings suggest that the building, believed to be 10-15 years old, had developed cracks due to heavy rain.

Locals said the basement was often filled with water, weakening the foundation. Some residents also alleged that nearby hotels and rats damaging the structure further compromised its strength.

Collector Shivam Verma and Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh were among several senior officials who rushed to the spot after the incident. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and BJP MLA Golu Shukla also reached the site to oversee relief efforts.

Power supply in the area was cut off by the electricity department to prevent mishaps during rescue operations.

Ward Councillor Ansaf Ansari pointed out that the incident highlights the dangers of weakened foundations and unmonitored constructions in old city areas.

The district administration has ordered an inspection of nearby dilapidated buildings to prevent further tragedies.

The incident has raised serious questions about structural safety, illegal constructions, and administrative vigilance in Indore, one of Madhya Pradesh's fastest-growing cities.