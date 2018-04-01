Indore Building Collapse Updates: 10 Dead, At Least 5 Feared Trapped Under Debris

Indore Building Collapse: The building, MS Hotel, was over 50 years old and was in a run-down condition. The rescue operations is still underway.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 01, 2018 08:35 IST
According to eye witnesses, the building came crashing down after a car rammed into it.

Indore: 10 people have died after a four-storey building collapsed near the crowded Sarwate bus stand in Indore on Saturday night. Nearly 5 people are still feared trapped under the debris while 9 have been evacuated so far. Seven are said to be injured, of them two are stated to be in critical condition. 

The incident took place around 9.17 pm on Saturday. According to eye witnesses, a car hit the building leading to its collapse. A large number of police force is at the spot and rescue work is underway.
 

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Indore building collapse:




Apr 01, 2018
08:23 (IST)
Early morning visuals from Indore building collapse site. Police personnel have been carrying out rescue operations through the night after a four-storey building collapsed near the Sarvate bus stand on Saturday night.

Apr 01, 2018
07:55 (IST)
Primary investigations suggests that the building collapsed after a heavy vehicle rammed into it say police sources. 
Apr 01, 2018
07:52 (IST)
Death toll in the Indore building collapse rises to ten. Rescue operations are underway.
Apr 01, 2018
07:51 (IST)
10 Dead As Four-Storey Building Housing Hotel Collapses In Indore
At least ten people have died after after a four-storey building collapsed near the crowded Sarvate bus stand in Indore, after 9.15 pm, on Saturday night. A large team of police and fire brigade personnel have been carrying out rescue operations through the night. 
