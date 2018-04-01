Indore Building Collapse Updates: 10 Dead, At Least 5 Feared Trapped Under Debris

Indore: 10 people have died after a four-storey building collapsed near the crowded Sarwate bus stand in Indore on Saturday night. Nearly 5 people are still feared trapped under the debris while 9 have been evacuated so far. Seven are said to be injured, of them two are stated to be in critical condition.
The incident took place around 9.17 pm on Saturday. According to eye witnesses, a car hit the building leading to its collapse. A large number of police force is at the spot and rescue work is underway.
Here are the LIVE Updates on the Indore building collapse:
Early morning visuals from Indore building collapse site. Police personnel have been carrying out rescue operations through the night after a four-storey building collapsed near the Sarvate bus stand on Saturday night.
Primary investigations suggests that the building collapsed after a heavy vehicle rammed into it say police sources.
Death toll in the Indore building collapse rises to ten. Rescue operations are underway.
10 Dead As Four-Storey Building Housing Hotel Collapses In Indore
