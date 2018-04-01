Indore Building Collapse: 10 Dead, Massive Rescue Operation Underway

The incident took place around 9.17 pm on Saturday.

Others | Edited by | Updated: April 01, 2018 04:12 IST
The dilapidated building came crashing down after a car hit it

Indore:  A four-storey building near the crowded Sarwate bus stand in Indore city collapsed, with nearly 20 people feared trapped under the debris. The building, which is very old and in dilapidated condition, housed hotels and lodges inside. A large number of police force reached the spot after the collapse and rescue work is underway.

News agency ANI reported the death of ten people in the incident. 

The incident took place around 9.17 pm on Saturday. According to eye witnesses, a car hit the building leading to its collapse. Within 20 minutes of the incident, the corporation's staff reached the spot. 

Massive crowd gathered on the spot caused some hindrance in the rescue operation and police had to use force to disperse them.  
 
Those trapped under the debris are being evacuated and taken to the nearest hospital for treatment

Although there is no official confirmation yet, but it is being reported that 20 people were buried in the debris. The corporation's staff, police, fire brigade and ambulances are on the spot. 

Mayor Malini Gaur also reached the spot along with her team and is supervising the efforts of the municipal corporation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted about the incident saying rescue operation is being closely monitored.
 
Nine have been evacuated so far from under the debris and rubble, of them two have died. Seven people are said to be injured, while three are said to be in critical condition. 
 

