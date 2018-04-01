Indore Building Collapse: 10 Dead, Massive Rescue Operation Underway

News agency ANI reported the death of ten people in the incident.
The incident took place around 9.17 pm on Saturday. According to eye witnesses, a car hit the building leading to its collapse. Within 20 minutes of the incident, the corporation's staff reached the spot.
Massive crowd gathered on the spot caused some hindrance in the rescue operation and police had to use force to disperse them.
Although there is no official confirmation yet, but it is being reported that 20 people were buried in the debris. The corporation's staff, police, fire brigade and ambulances are on the spot.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted about the incident saying rescue operation is being closely monitored.
इंदौर के सरवटे बस स्टैंड के पास हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। बचाव कार्य सहित पूरी स्थिति पर हमारी नजर है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि सभी सकुशल हों और घायल शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों।— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 31, 2018
Nine have been evacuated so far from under the debris and rubble, of them two have died. Seven people are said to be injured, while three are said to be in critical condition.