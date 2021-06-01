Indore Eases Covid Restrictions Starting Today, Some Activity Allowed

The "janata curfew" will continue to be in force in Indore only on weekends (File)

Covid restrictions in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the state's worst-hit coronavirus district, were eased today but the ban on marriage functions will remain for 15 days, officials said.

An order from the Collector allowed industrial activities to resume, while grocery shops have been allowed to remain open on weekdays from 8 am to noon.

A maximum of 10 people will be allowed to attend funerals, the order said, adding that all social, political, religious functions remain prohibited in view of the pandemic.

"Janata curfew" will continue to be in force in the district on Saturdays and Sunday, when only essential services will be allowed.

The "janata curfew" was first imposed on April 20 in the district, which has a COVID-19 caseload of 1,50,178 with 1,343 deaths.