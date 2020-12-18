On Camera, Indore Architect Crushed By Truck Days Before Anniversary

Siddharth Soni was pushed so hard during a fight that he stumbled and came under the wheels of a dumper truck passing by.

Siddharth Soni came under the rear wheels of the truck passing by.

Bhopal:

A street -fight ended in the death of a 32-year-old architect working for the Indore smart city project just 4 days before his first wedding anniversary.

Siddharth Soni was on his way to work when his car accidentally hit Vikas Yadav's scooter near Palasia area on Thursday.

Siddharth immediately came out of his car and apologised, but Vikas allegedly started abusing him verbally.

In CCTV footage available with NDTV, both can be seen in a verbal argument.

Warning: Disturbing visuals

After a point, the accused starts walking away but suddenly turns and starts hitting Siddharth.

Siddharth was pushed so hard that he stumbled and came under the wheels of a dumper truck passing by.

He was instantly killed and Vikas can be seen running after the truck.

The accused and the truck driver have been charged with culpable homicide over the incident.

