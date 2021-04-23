Indonesia To Restrict Entry Of Foreigners Coming From India Over Covid

Indonesians will be allowed to return (File)

Indonesia will stop issuing visas for foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days to prevent the spread of different coronavirus strains, its chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Friday.

Indonesians arriving from India will be allowed to enter, however, but must follow stricter health protocols and quarantine, the minister said. The measures are effective Sunday.

India on Friday reported the world's highest daily count of new cases, surpassing 330,000.

