Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Condoles Loss Of Lives In Indonesia Earthquake

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a powerful earthquake that struck Java in Indonesia.

A strong earthquake toppled buildings and walls on Indonesia's densely populated main island of Java, killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds of others.

"Saddened to hear news about the loss of life and property in Java, Indonesia from the earthquake," Mr Jaishankar said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with Indonesia at this difficult time," he said.

My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with Indonesia at this difficult time. @Menlu_RI — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 21, 2022

