Indo-UAE Ties Now A Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said that the bilateral relationship between India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) has matured and transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Relationship between India and UAE are expanding in various aspects of business. It would not be incorrect to say that the bilateral relationship has matured and transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership," said Pranab Mukherjee while speaking at the launch ceremony of India International Excellence Award 2019.

"In the 1970s and 1980s, Indian migration to UAE drastically increased with the expansion of the oil industry and growth of free trade. At present Indian population in UAE is about 3.3 million making it highest concentration of Indian nationals outside India," said Mr Mukherjee.

"Indians form the largest expatriate community in UAE, and UAE have generously embraced our people and encourage them to flourish and prosper," he said.

"I am indeed very happy to know that the Indian community has played a major role in the economic development of UAE which has been acknowledged and appreciated by the host nation. Remittances rose to 13.8 billion US Dollars with majority NRI owned businesses. Significant investment has been made into healthcare, retail, hospitality, real estate, construction and other sectors of the Indian economy," said the former President.

He said that many of the awardees have been recognised for their work in UAE.



