Indira Jaising Objects To Advocate Utsav Bains' Car Entry Into Top Court

Indira Jaising said no vehicle can come inside Supreme Court complex without clearance.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising on Wednesday protested against the entry of car of advocate Utsav Bains -- who has filed an affidavit claiming a conspiracy against the Chief Justice of India under the garb of sexual harassment charge -- into the Supreme Court complex without any mandatory valid sticker.

Utsav Bains was summoned by the court after he claimed that he was aware of a conspiracy to malign and remove Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Ms Jaising protested inside the court against the "special privileges" to the advocate. "Today, he came inside the Supreme Court complex in a Jaguar, a luxury car brand, without any valid sticker...it was a taxi. All our cars have stickers."

Utsav Bains, however, replied that in no way he is connected with the CJI in any capacity.

"I had to come to the court, as I learnt about a conspiracy against the CJI," said Utsav Bains.

Ms Jaising retorted that no vehicle can come inside the Supreme Court complex without mandatory clearance.

Utsav Bains responded by saying that senior advocate Jaising is resorting to personal attacks.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that due to a security threat, his movement on the complex was discreet, and he was under the protection of police.

The entry on the Supreme Court campus is strictly regulated, as it is treated as a high-security zone.

To enter the Supreme Court premises, every vehicle owner is required to procure an entry pass, other than lawyers and employees with proximity card.

