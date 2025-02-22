Congress MLAs Spend Night Inside Rajasthan Assembly After "Dadi" Remark Row

Six Congress MLAs, who were suspended from the remaining period of the Budget Session of Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, spent the night in the Well of the House.

Govind Singh Dotasra, who is the Rajasthan Congress President, Deputy Leader of Opposition, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gesawat, Hakeem Ali Khan and Sanjay Kumar Jatav, were joined by their party colleagues.

They first staged a sit-in protest in the House against their suspensions and were then seen sleeping on bedding.

The Rajasthan Assembly on Friday witnessed chaos over a remark by a minister while answering a question regarding hostels for working women, which led to three adjournments of the House and the suspension of six Congress MLAs.

During the Question Hour, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot pointed to the opposition and said, "In the 2023-24 budget of also, like always, you named the scheme (on working women's hostels) after your 'dadi' (grandmother) Indira Gandhi."

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully strongly objected to the minister's remarks and demanded that the "inappropriate word" be removed from the record. Several Congress MLAs then started sloganeering and moved towards the well.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, however, said there was nothing unparliamentary about the word 'dadi'.

Uproar In Rajasthan Assembly

The House was initially adjourned for half an hour, then till 2 pm and again till 4 pm. When proceedings resumed at 4 pm, government chief whip Jogeshwar Garg said the opposition had crossed limits.

"The speed and intention with which they moved towards the chair and the incident of reaching close to the Speaker is definitely condemnable and not a pardonable crime. Therefore, I request that as a result of the indecent and condemnable conduct of the opposition members in the House, the following members should be suspended for the remaining period of the current budget session... Govind Singh Dotasara, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Jakir Hussain, Hakim Ali and Sanjay Kumar," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mr Jully later said the minister had made "indecent" comments and the BJP's attitude was one of suppressing the voice of the opposition.

"Minister Shri Avinash Gehlot made indecent comments about respected leader Indira Gandhi ji, who sacrificed her life for the country, but our MLAs were suspended. This shows that the BJP only wants to work with a dictatorial attitude. Not allowing the Leader of the Opposition to deliver his speech on the Governor's address and now suspending 6 MLAs, including the state (Congress) president, is the result of the BJP's thinking of suppressing the voice of the Opposition," he wrote on X in Hindi.

Senior party leader and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in the state was trying to hide its failures.

"First, a minister of the BJP government made an indecent comment on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and then suspended the Congress MLAs from the House who protested against not apologising for it. This shows that the method in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is being adopted in the Rajasthan Assembly as well. Just like MPs are suspended there to hide their failures, the same has been done here," he said in a post in Hindi.

"The government had no work to show in the last one year, so the Leader of opposition was not allowed to give a speech highlighting its failures during the address. Now our state president and MLAs from Dalit, backward, tribal and minority communities have been suspended from the Budget session. Is this not an attempt to divert attention from the discussion on the Budget," he asked.

Congress has announced a statewide protest against the remarks on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)