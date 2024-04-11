Indira Gandhi Assassin Beant Singh's Son Contesting Polls From Punjab

In 2019, he was the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate (File)

A relative of one of the assassins of late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, is contesting the parliamentary elections in Punjab from the Faridkot (Reserved) constituency as an Independent.

A Class XII dropout, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa (45) is the son of Beant Singh, one of the two killers of the late Prime Minister.

In 2014 and 2009, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha pollS from the Fatehgarh Sahib (Reserved) and Bathinda seats, respectively.

In 2019, he was the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate.

Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, bodyguards of then PM Indira Gandhi, had riddled her with bullets on October 31, 1984 at her residence.

In 2014, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa had declared assets to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore in the election affidavit.

His mother, Bimal Kaur, and his grandfather, Sucha Singh, became MPs from Ropar and Bathinda, respectively, in 1989.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)