IndiGo Flight's Precautionary Landing In Karachi, All Passengers Safe

All the passengers onboard flight 6E-1406 are safe, the airline said. (Representational image)

An IndiGo aircraft flying from Sharjah to Hyderabad had to be diverted to Pakistan today after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft, the airline has said. The plane made a precautionary landing in Karachi and all the passengers are safe, it said.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," the airline said in a release.

This is the second Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in two weeks.

Earlier this month, a SpiceJet aircraft from Delhi to Dubai made an unscheduled stop in the Pakistan city due to a malfunctioning indicator light.

The 138 passengers later left for Dubai in a replacement flight that was sent from India.

The aviation regulator conducted a fleet-wide safety audit of SpiceJet aircraft just last month and continues to carry out inspections on a case by case basis.