IndiGo Shares Fall Over 3% Amid Flight Disruptions Due To Crew Shortage

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, saw its shares fall more than 3 per cent on Thursday as the airline continued to struggle with large-scale flight disruptions across the country.

The stock dropped to Rs 5,405 in the morning, its lowest level in over five months, and extended its decline for the second straight session. IndiGo faced one of its biggest operational setbacks in recent years, with around 200 flights cancelled on Wednesday.

The disruptions were mainly caused by a severe shortage of crew, particularly pilots, after the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation norms came into effect last month.

The new rules require airlines to provide more rest hours and humane work schedules for crew members. IndiGo has been finding it difficult to quickly adjust its network to these changes.

The impact spilled over to Thursday as well, with nearly 73 flights cancelled at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, adding to passenger inconvenience.

Following the widespread cancellations, IndiGo issued an apology, acknowledging major disruptions across its network over the past two days.

The airline said multiple unforeseen challenges -- including minor technical glitches, winter schedule adjustments, bad weather, increased air traffic congestion, and the rollout of updated crew rostering rules -- combined to create a situation that was difficult to anticipate.

To stabilise operations, the airline said it has made calibrated schedule adjustments that will remain in place for the next 48 hours. IndiGo expects these measures to help restore normal operations and gradually recover punctuality.

Meanwhile, aviation regulator DGCA has launched an investigation into the disruptions. The watchdog has asked IndiGo to submit a detailed report explaining the reasons behind the cancellations and its plan to reduce delays and minimise inconvenience for passengers.

On Tuesday, IndiGo shares had already fallen around 2 per cent to close at Rs 5,595.50. The stock has slipped nearly 6 per cent in the past five days but remains more than 2 per cent higher over the last six months.

