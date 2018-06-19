Indigo Receives Bomb Threat For Its Jaipur-Mumbai Flight

"The IndiGo call center received a call at around 5:30 am this morning from an unidentified person mentioning a bomb threat to 6E 218 operating a Jaipur - Mumbai flight. We immediately reported the matter to Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) and followed all security protocols," IndiGo airlines said in a statement.
"The concerned authorities carried out the investigation and declared the call as specific bomb threat. Following clearance, operations will be resumed as normal," the statement further added.
Further details are awaited.
In a similar incident reported in March, a Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight, AI-020, returned to the Delhi airport after a bomb threat call was received by the national carrier's call centre.