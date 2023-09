The passenger of the IndiGo flight has been arrested

A passenger in an IndiGo flight allegedly tried to open the emergency exit door while the plane was still in the air, airport officials in Tripura's capital Agartala said.

He was arrested after the flight landed. The passenger, Biswajit Debnath, 41, was stopped by other passengers when he tried to force open the emergency exit, officials said.

He also allegedly misbehaved with the cabin crew. The flight came from Guwahati in Assam.