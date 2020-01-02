IndiGo Flight Going To Singapore Diverted To Nagpur After Oil Leak

The airline did not mention the model of the plane. (FILE)

An IndiGo plane flying from Mumbai to Singapore was diverted to Nagpur due to a suspected oil leak on Wednesday, the airline said. The no-frills carrier said it has sent the plane for inspection.

"Flight 6E 19, from Mumbai to Singapore had to be diverted to Nagpur due to a suspected oil leak. The aircraft is currently undergoing technical inspection," IndiGo said, according to news agency ANI.

The passengers were sent to Singapore in another plane. "An alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers and it took off with a delay of over five hours. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," IndiGo said.

The airline did not mention the model of the plane; however, aviation tracker Flight Radar shows the aircraft as an Airbus A320.

The oil leak incident comes at a time when Airbus' competitor Boeing is going through a rough patch over its 737 MAX model. India and other countries have grounded the 737 MAX.

Inputs from ANI