IndiGo Employee Wanted To 'Teach Airline A Lesson'. He Made A Hoax Call

But exhaustive searches for more than two hours drew a blank.
The security officers then declared the call as a "hoax" and investigations were started. The investigations led to the retrieval of the IndiGo employee's phone number and Bhat was arrested.
The police said Bhat had grown frustrated over his job as a customer service officer at IndiGo Airlines. The man, whose performance was poor, was told by his employers that he would face action unless he improved. Upset, he decided to "teach a lesson" to the airlines, the police said.
Bhat had completed a diploma course in Hospitality and Aviation from an institute in 2013 and had started working in the aviation industry, the police said.