270 Doctors Died Of COVID-19 In 2nd Wave Of Pandemic: Top Medical Body

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.

The list of the doctors who died includes former IMA president Dr KK Aggarwal, who died to the deadly COVID-19 virus on Monday.

Bihar saw the maximum number of 78 deaths of medical practitioners, followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (29) and Andhra Pradesh (22).

According to the Indian Medical Association's COVID-19 registry, 748 doctors died to the disease in the first wave of the pandemic.

"Last year, 748 doctors across India succumbed to COVID-19, while in the current wave, in a short period, we have lost 270 doctors," the IMA said.

"The second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be extremely fatal for all and especially for the healthcare workers who are at the forefront," IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said.



