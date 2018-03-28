India's Share In World GDP Consistently Increasing, Says Government The contribution of India to world's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices in US dollar terms was 2.6 per cent in 2014 which increased to 3.1 per cent in 2017, Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan said.

17 Shares EMAIL PRINT The share of India in world GDP was 2.8 per cent in 2015 and 3 per cent in 2016. (Representational) New Delhi: India's share in the world GDP is consistently increasing since 2014 and stood at 3.1 per cent of the global GDP in 2017, parliament was told on Wednesday.



As per the information available from World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), the contribution of India to world's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices in US dollar terms was 2.6 per cent in 2014 which increased to 3.1 per cent in 2017, Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.



"As per the available data, this share in 2017 is the highest," he said.



The share was 2.8 per cent in 2015 and 3 per cent in 2016.



