India's Share In World GDP Consistently Increasing, Says Government

As per the information available from World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), the contribution of India to world's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices in US dollar terms was 2.6 per cent in 2014 which increased to 3.1 per cent in 2017, Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.
"As per the available data, this share in 2017 is the highest," he said.
