India's Renewable Energy Sector To See 18% Hiring Surge In FY25

Hiring in renewable energy sector in India is expected to surge more than 18 per cent in FY25 as the country accelerates its transition towards achieving the ambitious target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, according to a report on Friday.

The rapid expansion of renewable energy projects is expected to increase the direct and indirect jobs in the industry. It is also leading to transformation in workforce dynamics, skills demand, and retention trends, stated the report by TeamLease Services.

It highlighted a strong 23.7 per cent year-on-year growth in employment in FY24 -- a significant leap from 8.5 per cent in FY23 and 10.4 per cent in FY22.

Although projections indicate a slight moderation to 18.9 per cent in FY25, the sector remains a vital source of job creation, supporting the country's clean energy ambitions.

Contractual workforce demographics in the renewable energy industry are largely youth-driven, with 26.9 per cent of employees in the 26-30 age bracket and 27.9 per cent in the 31-35 segment.

The sector also maintains a significant presence of experienced professionals, with 16 per cent in the 35-40 years group and 18.2 per cent in the 40+ category, the report said.

"India's renewable energy sector is at a crucial inflection point, driven by strong government initiatives and rising corporate investments. The sector is set to boost jobs, with an increasing demand for specialized and technology-driven roles," said Subburathinam P, Chief Operating Officer, TeamLease Services.

The renewable energy sector is also generating opportunities across skilled, semi-skilled, and highly skilled roles. Furthermore, the report highlights the rising demand for technology-driven roles in solar, wind, and hybrid energy systems as companies increasingly adopt digital innovations to boost efficiency.

As the sector expands, regional growth trends have also emerged. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are leading solar energy production in India, and house the majority of the country's solar power plants.

Moreover, government initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, National Green Hydrogen Mission, PM KUSUM, and the Solar PV Module PLI Scheme have been instrumental in driving the growth of the renewable energy sector.

"However, the challenge lies in addressing high attrition and skill gaps through structured workforce planning," Subburathinam said.

To build sustainable talent, he urged organisations to "integrate vocational training, digital skill development, and retention strategies".

"Moving forward, businesses that prioritise workforce innovation and adaptability will lead the industry's next phase of growth, positioning India as a global leader in clean energy employment," Subburathinam added.

