India's Longest Glass Sky-Walk Bridge In Vizag Now Open To Public: All Details Here

The feel of walking on air, some 1,000 feet above the sea. That is a truly unique experience promised by Vizag's new Glass Skywalk, given its dramatic location and innovative design.

The breathtaking floating marvel that is dubbed as India's longest cantilever glass skywalk was formally opened today by Visakhapatnam MP Shri Bharat.

Perched atop the picturesque Kailasagiri Hilltop, this engineering marvel offers visitors an unparalleled, heart-stopping view that cements the city's place on the national adventure tourism map.

A new jewel in the port city famous as the Jewel on the East Coast, the Rs 7 crore skywalk is expected to make the December holiday season more exciting for tourists.

​Stretching an impressive 50 meters, this is the longest cantilever glass skywalk in India, meaning a significant portion of the platform juts out from the cliff face with no support underneath, creating a sensation of truly floating in the air.

​Standing 862 feet above the ground and roughly 1,000 feet above sea level, the transparent floor provides an unobstructed, dizzying view of the deep valley below. However, the real spectacle is the panoramic 360-degree vista: on one side, the vast, shimmering expanse of the Bay of Bengal stretches to the horizon, and on the other, the city's bustling skyline meets the verdant, rolling slopes of the Eastern Ghats.

Photographers and thrill-seekers alike will find the "golden hour" views at sunrise and sunset particularly magical, with the glass reflecting the changing coastal sky.

​Safety is paramount to the experience. The structure is built with high-quality, triple-layered, 40-mm tempered laminated glass imported from Germany, and is supported by 40 tonnes of reinforced steel. This robust construction is designed to withstand the region's strong coastal climatic conditions and high wind speeds, giving visitors peace of mind as they step onto the transparent platform.

​The skywalk is designed to ensure a quality visitor experience, limiting entry to small batches of around 20-40 people initially for a 10–15 minute walk, preventing overcrowding and allowing everyone time to soak in the incredible scenery.