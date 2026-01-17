"India's Gen Z Believes In BJP": PM Modi Cites Big BMC Victory In Bengal

India's Gen Z believes in the BJP's development mode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in election-bound West Bengal today, citing the party's landslide victory in the recent local body polls in Mumbai. The BJP bagged a record victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections for the first time, he said at a public meeting in Malda, expressing confidence that the voters in Bengal too will choose the BJP this time.

The state elections in Bengal are due in a few months.

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee government in the state, he thundered in Bengali, "Ei sarkar palano dorkaar (this Trinamool government needs to be changed)."

The heartless and cruel Trinamool government is looting public money and preventing central aid from reaching the people in Bengal, PM Modi said at the Malda rally, asserting that development will come to Bengal only after the Trinamool is defeated and the BJP comes to power.

Accusing the Trinamool of shielding the infiltrators, he asserted, "Big action will be taken against infiltration once the BJP comes to power in Bengal."

He also assured that the Matuas and other persecuted refugees from the neighbouring countries have nothing to fear, pointing out that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protects them.