India's 'Freedom Of Choice' Retort On US Criticism Of Ties With Russia

India on Thursday rejected Washington's concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Moscow as it asserted that all countries have the "freedom of choice" in a multipolar world and everyone should be mindful of such realities.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has a long-standing relationship with Russia which is based on "mutuality" of interests.

"In a multipolar world, all countries have the freedom of choice. It is essential for everybody to be mindful of and appreciate such realities," he said.

"India has a long-standing relationship with Russia that is based on mutuality of interests," Mr Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

His response came when asked about US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu's comments on Prime Minister Modi's visit to Russia earlier this month.

Lu told a Congressional hearing on Tuesday that the US was disappointed by the "symbolism" and "timing" of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Russia.

The Biden administration official especially highlighted that the Indian prime minister paid the visit to Moscow Washington was hosting a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

"I share your concern about this visit...and we are trying very hard to communicate those concerns directly to the Indians," Lu said after Republican Congressman Joe Wilson raised concerns about Modi's visit.

At the same time Lu, referred to PM Modi's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy in June.

On the outcomes of PM Modi's trip, Lu said: "We did not see any new major defence deals. We saw no major discussion of technology cooperation." "In addition, you have Modi having said in front of Putin, on live television, his feeling that the war in Ukraine could not be won on the battlefield and the pain that he felt watching the death of children in war." Following Modi's visit to Moscow on July 8 and 9, several other Biden administration officials expressed concerns over India's ties with Russia.

On July 11, speaking at an event, US ambassador Eric Garcetti too appeared to be critical of Modi's trip to Russia.

The US envoy said that "strategic autonomy" cannot apply in times of conflict and India and the US must work towards upholding principles when there is breach of rules-based order or violation of sovereign borders.

Though the US envoy did not make any reference to PM Modi's visit to Moscow, the remarks were largely seen as Washington's criticism of the trip.

In his summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi delivered an unambiguous message, saying a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets.

