"New Dawn": Launch Of India's First Private Rocket, Vikram-S, Successful

Vikram-S, India's first privately developed rocket, successfully lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota, about 115 kms from Chennai, today, marking the foray of private sector into the country's space industry, dominated by state-run ISRO for decades.

"Mission Prarambh is successfully accomplished. Congratulations" ISRO announced on Twitter.

The 'Prarambh' mission (the beginning) and the Vikram-S rocket have been developed by Skyroot Aerospace, a start-up based in Hyderabad, with support from ISRO and IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre).

The rocket carried three payloads built by Andhra Pradesh-based N Space Tech India, Chennai-based startup Space Kids and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.

"Launched! Vikram-S makes history as the first private rocket of India to grace the skies. We thank you all for being with us for this momentous occasion," startup Skyroot Aerospace, which developed the rocket, announced in a Tweet.

Vikram-S soared to an altitude of 89.5 km after its launch and met all the parameters, it said attaching a YouTube link of the flight.