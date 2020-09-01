India's First Air Corridor: IndiGo Flies Plasma From Bengaluru For COVID-19 Patient In Srinagar

IndiGo said it is the "world's second airline to have transported plasma successfully on-board cargo"

Two bags of convalescent plasma was transported by IndiGo on its connecting flights from Bengaluru to Srinagar, via Delhi, today for a COVID-19 patient.

"The plasma was first flown from Bengaluru to Delhi on 6E 363 followed by the connecting flight from Delhi to Srinagar 6E 2486," IndiGo said in a press release.

The plasma sustained a transit period of over eight hours and was delivered successfully at the government hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday, the low-cost carrier noted.

It was kept in the on-board cargo areas of the two flights, the airline said.

IndiGo said it is the "second airline in the world to have transported plasma successfully on-board cargo".

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "The creation of the first air corridor in India to transport blood plasma can have a huge positive impact on the treatment of COVID-19 patients through plasma therapy".