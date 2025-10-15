India's Exports To US Dip 11.93%, Imports Up 11.78% in September

India's merchandise exports to the US declined by 11.93 per cent to USD 5.46 billion in September due to the high tariffs imposed by Washington while imports increased by 11.78 per cent to USD 3.98 billion during the month, according to the commerce ministry data.

During the April-September period of this fiscal, the country's exports to the US increased by 13.37 per cent to USD 45.82 billion, while imports rose 9 per cent to USD 25.6 billion, the data showed.

The US has imposed a sweeping 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods entering American markets from August 27. The two countries are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement to boost two way commerce. The Indian team is in Washington for the trade talks.

According to think tank GTRI, shipments to the United States plunged in September, down 17.9 per cent from USD 6.87 billion in August, the sharpest monthly fall of 2025 and the fourth consecutive decline.

"September was also the first full month in which Indian goods faced Washington's 50 per cent tariff on most products," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said. Exports to the US have been falling since June 2025 on a monthly basis. In May, exports rose by 4.8 per cent to USD 8.8 billion, marking the last month of growth before the duties took hold.

He added that between May and September, India's exports to the US have dropped by almost 37.5 per cent, wiping out more than USD 3.3 billion in monthly shipment value.

"The data confirm that the United States has become India's most severely affected market since the tariff escalation began, with sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and chemicals suffering the heaviest losses," Srivastava said.

India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement.

China, another major trading partner of India, saw a 34.18 per cent jump in exports from India to USD 1.46 billion in September and a 21.96 per cent growth in April-September 2025-26 to USD 8.41 billion.

Imports from the neighbouring country in September rose 16.35 per cent to USD 11.31 billion while during the first half of this fiscal, shipments rose by 11.25 per cent to USD 62.88 billion.

The UAE, the UK, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, and Italy were also among the countries, which saw positive growth in exports from India during the month under review.

However, exports to the Netherlands, Singapore, and France declined in September.

On the imports front, inbound shipments in September declined from nations, including Russia, Korea, Australia, Vietnam, Germany, and Taiwan.

However, imports rose from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, the UK and Thailand.

