India's COVID-19 Mortality Rate One Of Lowest In World: Health Ministry

India's COVID-19 mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world at 1.58 per cent and active cases are only 22.2 per cent of the total cases, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the recovered cases are 3.4 times more than the active cases and recovery rate is more than 75 per cent.

"The COVID-19 mortality rate in India stands at 1.58 per cent which is one of the lowest in the world. In the last 24 hours, the number of active cases has reduced by 6,400. Active cases are only 22.2 per cent of the total cases. As of August 25, 3.68 crore sample tests were conducted in the country. The recovered cases are 3.4 times more than the active cases in the country. The recovery rate is now more than 75 per cent," Mr Bhushan said.

He said the positivity percentage on the basis of seven-day rolling average was 11 per cent in the first week of August which has now come down to eight per cent.

"While the number of tests has increased exponentially, there is a steady decline in COVID-19 positivity rate," he said.

Mr Bhushan said that the tests per million per day is increasing gradually. He said the figure has improved from 363 tests per million per day on August 1 to more than 600 tests per million per day.

