India's Bullet Train Dream Nears Reality As 100 Km Of Construction Is Completed | Pics

Construction of India's first bullet train corridor is gathering pace in Maharashtra, with major progress reported on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project across Thane and Palghar districts. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday shared an update on the project, highlighting rapid advances on the 135.45-km elevated section stretching from Shilphata in Thane district to Zaroli village near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), more than 100 km of pier construction has been completed on this stretch, while nearly 74 km of piers are now ready for viaduct girder installation. Of the total corridor length in Maharashtra, 124.027 km consists of viaducts and bridges.

Photo Credit: nhsrcl.in

Three elevated bullet train stations are currently under construction at Thane, Virar and Boisar. The Thane station has been designed with its concourse level around 12 metres above ground to minimise the impact on nearby mangrove ecosystems in the environmentally sensitive area.

Jagani river piers ready to receive full span box girders.

Photo Credit: nhsrcl.in

The project has also achieved significant progress in tunnelling work. Of the seven planned mountain tunnels on the Maharashtra section, three have already recorded breakthroughs, with drainage, waterproofing and tunnel-lining work now underway.

Under construction Virar Bullet Train station.

Photo Credit: nhsrcl.in

To support construction, nine casting yards, seven full-span launching gantries and eight segmental launching gantries are operational across Maharashtra.

Under construction Boisar Bullet Train station.

Photo Credit: nhsrcl.in

Several major bridges are also taking shape along the route, including a 460-metre bridge over the Ulhas River, a 2.32-km bridge across the Vaitarna River, and a 510-metre bridge over the Jagani River. Overall, the section will feature 36 bridges and crossings, including 12 steel bridges spanning major railway lines, highways and rivers.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, India's first bullet train project, will span 508 km and connect Mumbai with Ahmedabad through high-speed rail technology. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has previously indicated that the first operational section in Gujarat is targeted for commissioning in 2027, while work continues across the full corridor.