India's 15-Year Space Plan: 103 Satellites, Chandrayaan-8, Indian On Moon

India is preparing for a transformative leap in space exploration and satellite technology. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Shri Nilesh Desai, Director of the Space Applications Center (SAC), unveiled the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ambitious roadmap for 2025 to 2040.

The plan includes deploying 103 satellites, launching multiple Chandrayaan missions, building a satellite-based internet constellation, and placing an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040. The roadmap was unveiled on the National Space Day in front of about 1000 participants.

"We have charted out a vision for 2025 to 2040. It is almost 15 years and it will consist of, we estimate that around 103 satellites will be in orbit by the time we reach 2040," said Shri Nilesh Desai.

A Mix of Earth Observation and Space Exploration:

The roadmap is a blend of Earth observation and planetary exploration. ISRO plans to launch 12 to 15 satellites annually, covering land, ocean, meteorological, and strategic surveillance applications. Dr V Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO asserts "by 2040 India will be on-par with the best of the best space fairing nation".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out new goals for ISRO by saying India has already reached the Moon and Mars, and now must explore deeper regions of space. Emphasising that these unexplored areas hold vital secrets for the future of humanity, the Prime Minister said, "Beyond galaxies lies our horizon!" He noted that currently, India witnesses 5-6 major launches annually from its soil. The Prime Minister expressed his desire for the private sector to step forward so that India reaches a stage where 50 rockets are launched every year within the next five years.

"It is a mix of various earth observation satellites, basically for land applications, ocean applications, meteorological observations and then planetary exploration as well as some strategic programs related to our security and surveillance," Desai explained.

Chandrayaan Series To Expand: From Sample Return to Lunar Navigation

The Chandrayaan program is set to expand significantly. After the success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is planning Chandrayaan-4 through Chandrayaan-8.

Chandrayaan-4 will be a sample return mission, collecting lunar soil and rock and bringing it back to Earth.

Chandrayaan-5 will be a collaborative mission with Japan, known as LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration). It will explore the Moon's South Pole at 90 degrees latitude using a 350 kg lunar rover built by Japan, while India will provide the lander and scientific instruments. Desai says it will be the heaviest moon rover ever to be flow.

Chandrayaan-6, 7, and 8 are in the planning phase, with a vision to establish a lunar navigation satellite system. Each spacefaring nation will contribute one satellite to ease future lunar landings.

"We will go to the Moon, collect soil sample or rock sample and come back to Earth and analyze these samples. That is Chandrayaan-4," said Desai.

"Chandrayaan-5... will be the biggest rover ever put on Moon. That will be 350 kg rover, which will be made by Japan," he added.

The ultimate goal is to land an Indian on the Moon by 2040.

"Indian on the Moon. That is the ultimate aim in 2040," Desai affirmed. This one mission given to ISRO by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ISRO needs to master many new technologies for this hugely ambitious mission.

LMLV: India's Next-Gen Rocket

To support these missions, ISRO is developing the Lunar Module Launch Vehicle (LMLV), formerly known as the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). This rocket will serve both Earth observation and planetary exploration needs.

"It will be serving the purpose, both for doing our launches for various earth observation, communication and navigation satellite, as well as taking care of the planetary exploration requirement," Desai said.

Satellite Internet: India's Starlink Moment

India is also eyeing a LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite constellation to provide satellite-based internet. While the government is not directly funding the full-scale project, ISRO is initiating a 140-satellite configuration and seeking private partners under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

"To begin with, we will launch around 140 satellite configurations... and we are now looking for an industry partner," Desai noted.

"That would be our first step towards establishing a very elaborate LEO constellation, like what Starlink has done already."

NAVIC: India's Navigation Backbone

India's indigenous navigation system, NAVIC (formerly IRNSS), is being upgraded. Originally designed with seven satellites, the system will be expanded to 11 satellites in geostationary orbit and an additional 24 in mid-Earth orbit (20,000-22,000 km).

"Today we have four satellites already in orbit, working very well. We are going to put another one by the year end and then another two next year," Desai said.

"By mid-2026 or by end of 2026, we will have the operational navigation system NAVIC." The absence of a full-fledged and functional NAVIC was felt during Operation Sindoor.

The system is critical for national security, especially after India's experience during the Kargil conflict when GPS signal access was restricted.

"During Kargil war, we faced a lot of problems utilizing GPS... So now the whole effort is that we should have our Indian navigation system," he emphasized.

Private Sector: From Vendor to Partner

India's space reforms have opened the door for private sector participation. The 2023 New Space Policy encourages collaboration rather than competition.

"Earlier, we used to have a vendor-customer relationship with the private sector. But now it is being converted into a collaborator relationship," Desai said.

"There is enough activity to be done for the sake of the country, for private sector also to contribute in a big way."

Space Law: Legal Framework in the Works

While the space policy is in place, a space law or space bill is still pending. Desai confirmed that the draft is nearly ready and could be passed soon.

"Space bill is under drafting and it is almost ready... We are very hopeful that within next few months or by next year, we will have space bill already passed by government," he said.

Global Ambitions: From 1.7% to 10% Market Share:

India currently holds just 1.7% of the global space economy. The goal is to increase this to at least 5%, if not 10%.

"We want to make our mark in global space market as well... We are working towards that," Desai concluded.

With a clear roadmap, collaborative spirit, and ambitious goals, India is poised to become a major player in the global space arena. By 2040, we should have an Indian landing on the moon, on an Indian rocket sent from Indian soil, where the countdown will also be Indian. A bright future, not just for ISRO, but for the entire national space ecosystem.