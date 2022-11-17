Indians Travelling To Saudi Arabia No Longer Need This Clearance

Indians no longer need police clearance for Saudi visa

Indians no longer need to produce a police clearance certificate to apply for a Saudi visa.

The Saudi embassy in India tweeted they have removed the visa requirement for police clearance certificate for Indians "in view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India."

The immediate benefit of the Saudi move to do away with police clearance for visa would be faster application processing, easier management by tour firms, and one less document for tourists to tackle.

"In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)," the Saudi embassy in India tweeted.

"...The embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the kingdom," the embassy said in a statement.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman was to visit India to meet his counterpart Narendra Modi this month. However, due to scheduling issues, the visit was cancelled. He was on his way to the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali.