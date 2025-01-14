Saudi Arabia Tightens Work Visa Rules For Indian Workers. Mandates This Crucial Step

Indians planning to apply for a work visa for Saudi Arabia will now be required to undergo pre-verification of their professional and educational qualifications. The Saudi mission in India in a circular said professional verification procedures for issuing work visas will be implemented from January 14.

"The professional verification will become one of the mandatory requirements for issuing work visas," the circular read, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The move mandating the pre-verification requirement was proposed six months ago as a strategy to control the number of incoming Indian workers, given the limited capacity of qualified training centres in the country, and to maintain quality standards.

It is aimed at facilitating smoother access to Saudi Arabia's labour market and improving worker retention rates. It also expects to streamline the recruitment process and enhance the quality of the workforce in the kingdom.

Under the new rules, establishment owners and HR departments are being encouraged to verify the certificates and information provided by expatriate employees.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia has also updated the rules for expatriates concerning exit and re-entry visa extensions and the renewal of Iqamas (residency permits).

The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia announced on X (formerly Twitter) that expatriates, including those currently outside the kingdom, can now renew their Iqamas.

Indian In Saudi Arabia

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Indians are the second-largest expatriate community in Saudi Arabia, after Bangladesh, which leads the tally with 2.69 million expat workers.

As of 2024, over 2.4 million Indian workers reportedly live in Saudi Arabia, including 1.64 million in the private sector and 785,000 in domestic work.

Indian workers are a crucial part of Saudi Arabia's labour market. However, there is widespread complaint that there are not enough test centres where applicants can get verified.

"For instance, test centres for car drivers are located in Ajmer and Sikar in Rajasthan. Applicants, especially those from the South, are compelled to travel long distances to these locations, facing both linguistic and logistical issues," TNIE report quoted Haris Beeran, a member of Rajya Sabha, as saying.

Moreover, under its 2030 vision, the kingdom aims to increase recruitment standards and attract skilled expatriate talent, which would elevate recruitment standards.