Indian YouTuber Loses Phone At Dubai Airport, Police Sends It Back To Chennai

A popular Tamil YouTuber, who lost his mobile phone at Dubai Airport, received it in Chennai, all thanks to Dubai police and Emirates. On Instagram, Madan Gowri posted a video, expressing gratitude to them for ensuring his device was returned.

Mr Gowri said that he lost his phone a week ago and informed the Emirates staff about the same. They asked him to email them the phone's details, he said in the video.

When he returned to Chennai, he received an email confirming that his phone had been found. "The Dubai police then arranged for the device to be sent back to Chennai free of cost on the next available flight," Mr Gowri said.



The video went viral, with many appreciating the city and how safe it was. "Safest country in the world," wrote one user.

Another user recalled they once lost and found their laptop bag. "I lost my laptop bag at the T3 terminal while enroute to Chennai from Dubai. I raised a complaint via email, within 3 days I collected the bag at the Chennai airport, you can't beat the quality of service by Dubai Airport and Emirates," the user added.

"Proud resident of Dubai," read another comment.

“That's the best part of Dubai. No worries in Dubai — if you lose it, Dubai Police will bring it back,” said a user.

Last year, an influencer tested how safe the city was. Leyla Afshonkar staged a prank, leaving her gold jewellery on the hood of a parked car and observed if anyone would pick it. To her shock, pedestrians walked by without even glancing at it. At one point, a woman picked up a fallen piece of jewellery and placed it back on the car.

"It's been half an hour, and literally no one has touched the gold. And tell me Dubai is not the safest country in the world," Leyla Afshonkar said.