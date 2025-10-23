Caught On Camera: Rajasthan Bureaucrat, Fuel Pump Staff Trade Slaps

Three petrol pump employees have been arrested in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after a video showing physical altercation with a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer was caught on CCTV, the police said. The incident occurred on Tuesday when Chhotu Lal Sharma, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Pratapgarh, got into a heated argument with staff at a CNG and petrol station in Jaswantpura area reportedly over giving him priority over the queue of vehicles. According to police, Sharma insisted that his car be refuelled first, claiming he had arrived earlier. When a staffer attempted to intervene, the SDM allegedly slapped him - prompting the employee to retaliate in kind.

Watch the viral video:

He's Chhotu Lal Sharma, SDM, Pratapgarh, Rajasthan.



When the petrol pump employees didn't serve him first, he politely reminded them with, “Oye! SDM hoon main yahan ka. Tereko dikh nahi raha gaadi lagi hai.” The arrogant staff, instead of paying due respect with a salute, argued… pic.twitter.com/n2wgoVyjsw — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 22, 2025

Police said three employees - Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat, and Raja Sharma - were arrested. The video of the confrontation, showing both sides exchanging slaps, went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Wife Alleges Misconduct

Soon after the video went viral, social media users started posting screenshots of what they claim is a police complaint filed by Sharma's wife, Deepika Vyas. According to the screenshots of the complaints, Vyas accused the petrol pump staff of harassment and inappropriate behaviour. She claimed one of the employees winked at her and made an obscene remark, which allegedly triggered the altercation.

Social Media Reacts

The viral video and the subsequent allegations sparked widespread online debate. One post on X mocked the incident, saying, "When the petrol pump employees didn't serve him first, he politely reminded them, 'Oye! SDM hoon main.' The arrogant staff argued back, so the SDM respectfully slapped them."

The sarcastic commentary continued, "When the video went viral, the SDM's wife said the staff winked at her - there's no CCTV proof, but she's the SDM's wife, so it must be true."

Police said an investigation into both the physical altercation and the harassment complaint is underway.