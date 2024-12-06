Watch: Influencer Stages Prank To Test Dubai's Safety, Leaves Gold Jewellery On Car Bonnet

A video showcasing Dubai's safety is going viral on social media, sparking a lively discussion among netizens. In the clip, influencer Leyla Afshonkar stages a prank to test the city's safety. She leaves her gold jewellery on the hood of a parked car and observes from a distance how passersby react. To her astonishment, pedestrians walk by without so much as glancing at the gold. At one point, a woman even picks up a fallen piece of jewellery and places it back on the car.

The video opens with Ms Afshonkar placing a gold necklace and earrings on the bonnet of a blue BMW. She then steps inside a nearby shop, leaving the valuable items exposed. To her surprise, the gold jewellery remains untouched throughout. "It's been half an hour, and literally no one has touched the gold. And tell me Dubai is not the safest country in the world," she says in the clip.

Watch the video below:

Ms Afshonkar shared the video a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 20 million views and over 1 million likes. The clip sparked a discussion online, with some praising Dubai's safety, and others questioning the authenticity of the stunt.

"If you touch it, they will whip you in jail and will deport you back home and ban forever from entering the country. It's not the people and safety, it's the law that dictates safety," commented one user. "Is Dubai really this safe? Or do they pay influencers for such marketing?" asked another.

However, some users vouched for the city's safety. "It is really safe. People are afraid that if they get caught, the punishment is swift and strict. You must see the service cabbies provide there. If their rating drops below 4.7, they're sent back to Pakistan or India," wrote one user.

"I once forgot my handbag with a laptop, passport, and cash. An hour later, I realized it was missing. Two hours after that, I retrieved it from the exact spot where I left it. Nobody touched it!" shared another.

"You can leave your wallet and phone on a table in a food court, and no one will touch it. Done it multiple times. This is how society should function globally!" commented a third user.

"Dubai is safe but this video is scripted as (0:16) same girl in white & black spotted (0:38) standing behind this main girl at jewellery store watching all these recorded videos," pointed out one X user.

"Indeed, Dubai is incredibly safe, which sometimes makes its residents a bit careless, leading to challenges when they travel to countries with different safety standards," remarked another.