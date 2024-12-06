Video: Spiritual Orator Abhinav Arora Trolled For Dancing In Lord Hanuman Attire

Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old preacher and spiritual content creator has garnered significant attention on social media. He has once again grabbed eyeballs online with his dance in Lord Hanuman's attire. A video going viral on X (formerly Twitter) shows the 10-year-old dancing while singing a religious song. He is seen wearing Lord Hanuman's attire, along with a garland and a 'mukut'. He painted his face to imitate the deity's avatar, and also held a mace, or a 'gada', to represent Lord Hanuman.

The clip didn't sit well with netizens. Sharing the video on the microblogging website, a user slammed the 10-year-old's parents for using their child to earn from his content. Some users also criticised the child for "not focusing on education".

"Looks like Abhinav Arora's parents won't stop... I am sure Abhinav Arora's father earns plenty from the content he creates, brand deals etc. But he is not willing to hire a decent choreographer...this jumping is not dance...it is not pleasant, it is cringe & is perfect for meme material. He is also not hiring a music teacher for his son," the X user wrote while sharing the video.

In the comments section of the post, several users criticised Abhinav's parents. "One can literally see the shadow of the cameraman recording with a mobile phone is giving him directions on how to dance," one user pointed out.

"This is child labour and abuse of parental rights," commented another worried X user. "Oh God ! It's that same kid! His parents are exploiting him ,they need to be booked ! When he will grow up nd be mature he is going to hate his parents for doing this to him!" expressed a third user.

"This abuse of a child, his parents should be investigated with tempering with their son's behaviour and using him for making money," said another.

"His parents have made him a laughing stock. Shame on them to have snatched away his childhood," commented one user.

Abhinav, known for his devotion to Lord Krishna and Radha, has nearly 9.5 lakh followers on Instagram. He also runs a YouTube channel and Facebook page where shares spiritual content and divine stories. The 10-year-old gained widespread recognition and fame for his knowledge and eloquence in delivering discourses on Hindu scriptures, particularly the Bhagavad Gita and other ancient texts.

In recent months, Abhinav and his family faced several controversies and threats. The child influencer's family claimed that he received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In addition, some scepticism has also arisen around the authenticity of Abhinav's practices and whether his parents, especially his father, may be guiding his public persona.