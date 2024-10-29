Who Is Abhinav Arora? The 10-Year-Old Spiritual Content Creator And Orator

He is known as 'Bal Sant Baba' among his followers

Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old preacher and spiritual content creator has garnered significant attention for his devotional videos and teachings. Known for his devotion to Lord Krishna and Radha, Abhinav has amassed over 9.5 lakh followers on Instagram, where he regularly posts about Hindu festivals, scriptures, and his interactions with religious leaders. His videos often show him offering prayers, sharing religious insights, and even moving viewers with moments like his tearful farewell to Lord Ganesh during visarjan​.

In December 2023, the young orator was also honoured as India's Youngest Spiritual Orator by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Who is the 10-year-old child prodigy?

The 10-year-old child prodigy and spiritual orator from Delhi, has gained widespread recognition and fame for his knowledge and eloquence in delivering discourses on Hindu scriptures, particularly the Bhagavad Gita and other ancient texts. He runs an Instagram, YouTube channel and a Facebook page where he shares spiritual content and divine stories.

The boy's father, Tarun Raj Arora, an entrepreneur and TEDx speaker, claims that Abhinav has been inclined towards spirituality since age three. Fluent in Hindi, Sanskrit, and English, Abhinav has addressed audiences across India, including prominent spiritual and cultural events. He has appeared on various TV channels, radio shows, and online platforms.

Fondly referred to as "Bal Sant" by some of his followers, Abhinav believes he embodies Balram and worships Shree Krishna as his younger brother. In several interviews, he claims that his daily routine starts at 3:30 AM. After waking up in the Brahma muhurta, he performs ‘mala jaap' (prayer with a rosary) and pooja at home by 4 AM, followed by a Tulsi Puja Parikrama and offerings to the deity Bal Gopal. Apart from his spiritual routine, he also attends school in Delhi.

Controversies And Threats

Recently, Abhinav and his family have faced several controversies and threats. Last week, a video surfaced on social media showing him performing devotional songs and dancing alongside spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya at a religious event. The footage showed Swami Rambhadracharya asking Arora to leave the stage, sparking debate. Arora downplayed the incident, describing it as minor and emphasising that his guru's words were a gesture of affectionate correction.

Following this, the child influencer's family claimed that he received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Speaking to ANI, his mother, Jyoti Arora said that Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much.

In addition, some scepticism has also arisen around the authenticity of Abhinav's practices and whether his parents, especially his father, maybe guiding his public persona. A YouTube channel questioned if Abhinav's responses are coached, noting that his media interviews sometimes seem rehearsed, with phrases repeated across various appearances

The video also highlighted instances where Abhinav Arora seemed unprepared for unexpected questions, struggling to respond as he hadn't received guidance from his father. After the video went viral, many trolled Abhinav and questioned whether his responses were genuinely his own or coached by others. . Additionally, Abhinav's father has been scrutinised for his involvement in business ventures, sparking debates over the family's motives.

In response, his family has filed a complaint before a Mathura court against at least seven YouTubers for allegedly trolling the minor. The boy's father accused them of being "anti-Hindu elements" who create content that promotes hate and disrupts religious harmony. The complaint alleges that these YouTubers are targeting Abhinav, mocking his religious beliefs, and violating his privacy,Bar and Bench reported.