"Not Monetised": Spiritual Content Creator Abhinav Arora's Father Denies Profiting From Son

Ten-year-old spiritual orator Abhinav Arora's father, Tarun Raj Arora has refuted allegations of profiting from his son's social media presence. He clarified that none of their social media channels have been monetised, despite being eligible for monetisation for a long time.

In a podcast with ANI, the senior Arora explained that his son, who has nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, has not monetised his platform to earn money.

"Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube are platforms where social media personalities can earn money. Abhinav has almost one million followers on Instagram, but we haven't monetised any of our channels. While the channels have been eligible for monetisation for some time, we have not activated it," said the entrepreneur.

Tarun Arora also denied allegations of earning through promotions or events, specifically rejecting claims of accepting money to promote hotels in Vrindavan.

"If any hotel in Vrindavan claims we've taken money to promote them, it is false. If a hotel invites Abhinav and we believe it positively contributes to Vrindavan's tourism, we may promote it, but without taking any payment. We have not accepted money from any hotel or brand," he said.

He emphasised that they have no intention or agenda to profit from Abhinav's social media platforms.

"We are neither earning money from Abhinav nor do we have any such plans. If we wanted to monetise, we could have done so already and earned significant income. However, none of our channels are monetised to date," Tarun Arora said.

When asked about potential monetisation in the future, Tarun Arora said, "It is possible that Abhinav's channels may be monetised in the future, but only to fund his service-oriented goals. If he wants to serve cows or saints, any revenue generated will go towards service-related activities and not for household expenses."

Abhinav Arora, a spiritual content creator from Delhi, claims to have embarked on his spiritual journey at the age of three.

Earlier, Advocate Pankaj Arya, on behalf of Abhinav, filed a complaint against YouTubers for allegedly trolling him on social media. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 3.

"The legal proceedings are ongoing, and the next hearing is set for January 3," Arya confirmed.

Speaking about the case, Arya elaborated, "A group of individuals has initiated a campaign against Abhinav Arora and Sanatana Dharma. We have approached the court to address this. We are prepared to take this matter to the High Court or Supreme Court if necessary. We have demanded an FIR against these YouTubers."

