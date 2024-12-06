Watch: Author Aija Mayrock Shares Unique Experience Of "Renting" Old Man In Japan

Author Aija Mayrock recently took to Instagram to share her experience of "renting" an older man for a day in Japan. At first, this may sound like a romantic or dodgy dating scam, but the reality is far from that. The arrangement allows young people to "rent" an older man - often retirees - to connect with younger people to share their life experiences, wisdom and even just some much-needed company. In the clip, Ms Mayrock reveals she "rented" the old man from a Japanese platform called Ossan Rental. As the video progresses, the author asks the old man for his advice on everything from life to career to relationships. She also explores Japan with him.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mr Mayrock wrote, "I rented an older man for the day. This is the 5th video in my series, Aging Around The World, where I explore how different countries and cultures tackle aging and longevity."

Ms Mayrock shared the video a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 19,000 likes and over 779,000 views. In the comments section, users praised the concept.

"Im really impressed about Japanese culture. This is so inspiring and a good way to serve others with experience and example. Thank you for this content," wrote one user.

"This is a wonderful idea. In the USA older people are over looked, ignored and thrown away. I'm an older woman. As our exteriors change our mind are still young. I still create art, and am physically as active as I was in my younger days. At 61 I'm playing bass/singing in a rock band. We don't let America tell us we're not relevant," expressed another.

"Indeed, it is a very innovative way to combat loneliness, depression, and a miriad of other illnesses in the aging population. I love this idea!" commented a third user.

"Awesome! I love it. Hopefully this will spread all over the world and extend to women as well. This would help young and old to connect better," said a fourth user.

Meanwhile, according to the official website, Ossan Rental is a "service that lets you rent an old man for 1,000 yen per hour". Over the years, members have received requests such as chatting, listening to complaints, playing a sport, advice on career or love, tidying up a room, correcting an essay, taking the trash out and walking pets.

The company also has strict rules that are "unacceptable." These rules include requests to go "against public order and morals, touching, erotic requests and commercial requests."