Indian Worker, 20, Killed During Building Demolition In Singapore

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. (Representational)

A 20-year-old Indian worker was killed when a concrete wall collapsed during the demolition of a building structure in Singapore's Central Business District, officials said on Friday.

The Indian worker, employed by Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering, was found dead under the rubble after part of the Fuji Xerox Towers building in Tanjong Pagar collapsed during demolition works on Thursday.

Rescuers found the body of the worker, who has not been identified, late on Thursday night after more than six hours of search and rescue operations. His body was pinned under 2m of debris, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Following the incident on Thursday, Rescue workers had to cut, break and dig through the rubble, but the weight of the concrete slab, estimated to be at least 50 tonnes, complicated efforts.

"Following an intensive search operation, a worker who was earlier reported missing was sighted to be pinned under a collapsed reinforced concrete structure at about 6 pm. The worker had no pulse and was not breathing," The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement.

The body was recovered at about 9.45 pm and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

He was found pinned under a collapsed reinforced concrete structure around 6 pm. He had no pulse, was not breathing and his body was recovered after a nearly four-hour effort to free him from the rubble.

Kartik Vaidya, who works at Anson House in the vicinity, said he was extremely concerned about the safety of workers when he first learnt of the collapse.

"This building has been undergoing demolition works for a few months now and so every week, when I come down (from his office), I see the levels coming down," he said.

"To see that it has collapsed was very shocking," Channel News Asia quoted Vaidya as saying.

The developer, City Developments Limited (CDL), said in a statement on Thursday that it is deeply saddened by the incident.

"We share our deepest condolences with the family for their loss and are working with Aik Sun to offer our assistance. Our immediate priority is the well-being of the affected workers, and we are working closely with our contractors to provide the necessary support," a spokesperson for the developer said.

On Friday, the Migrant Worker's Centre (MWC), a local NGO working towards the welfare of migrant workers, said that it would issue a payout to the family of the deceased Indian national.

"We will extend an ex-gratia payout through the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund (MWAF) to provide interim financial assistance to help his next-of-kin to tide over while they await compensation from the Work Injury Compensation Act (WICA)," said MWC, a bipartite initiative of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), in a Facebook post.

The payout amount was not indicated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)