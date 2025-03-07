Indian Boy With Werewolf Syndrome Gets Guinness Title For Hairiest Face

An 18-year-old boy from India has etched his name in the Guinness World Record for the hairiest face of a male. Lalit Patidar holds the record with an astonishing 201.72 hair per square centimetre. Over 95 per cent of his face is covered in hair due to a rare medical condition called hypertrichosis, often referred to as ‘werewolf syndrome.'

According to the Guinness World Records, Mr Patidar is one of only around 50 documented cases reported worldwide since the Middle Ages.

Recounting the challenges he faced particularly during his early school years, Mr Patidar said the first few days were not good, adding his classmates were scared of his appearance. Over time, they came to see beyond his facial hair, he added.

“When they started knowing me, when they started talking to me, they understood I was not so different from them. And it was just on the outside that I looked different, but I'm not different inside,” he said.

While some people don't treat him well, such instances are rare, Mr Patidar said. Most people are kind to him, and he believes it varies from person to person.

Despite occasional unkind remarks, the 18-year-old refuses to let negativity define him. To those who suggest he should remove his facial hair, he has a simple response. “There is not much to say to people about that. I tell them that I like how I am and I don't want to change my look,” the Guinness World Records quoted him as saying.

Recently, Mr Patidar travelled to Milan, Italy, to appear on the television show, Lo Show dei Record, where he underwent a meticulous assessment to confirm his status.

A trichologist measured the density of his facial hair by shaving small sections to count the number of hair per square centimetre. Upon learning that he had officially broken the record, the teenager expressed excitement, saying, “I am speechless, I don't know what to say because I'm very happy to get this recognition.”

Mr Patidar is not just known for his record-breaking feat — he has also gained a substantial following on Instagram and his YouTube channel, where he shares glimpses of his daily life.

While he has over 2,65,000 followers on Instagram, on YouTube he has 1,08,000 subscribers.

Despite what many would call an unusual appearance, Mr Patidar has always received support and encouragement from his family. With dreams of travelling the world and exploring different cultures, he remains proud of who he is.