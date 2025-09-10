Railways Releases Video Teaser Of Mizoram's Bairabi-Sairang Line Ahead Of Inauguration

The Ministry of Railways has shared a 30-second video showing the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram. The video offers a glimpse of the ambitious project days before its official inauguration.

Shared on September 10, the short clip serves both as a countdown and a visual introduction to what has been described as one of India's most challenging rail ventures.

In the clip, the Ministry of Railways said that only three days remain before the project's inauguration. The video featured a series of striking visuals, including trains passing through tunnels in what appeared to be test runs, making their way across towering bridges, bird's-eye shots of the massive structures and glimpses of trains winding through the hilly terrain. The clips not only gave an idea of the engineering marvel the project is but also hinted at the scenic travel experience that awaits passengers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mizoram on Saturday, September 13, and inaugurate the project.

The line, first conceptualised more than 26 years ago, marks a milestone in the state's connectivity. According to reports, for the first time, long-distance rail services will extend into Mizoram, connecting Aizawl with Guwahati, Agartala and Itanagar. This makes it the fourth state capital in the North-East to be linked by train.

Stretching 51.38 km between Bairabi and Sairang, the line is considered an engineering achievement, built across one of the most difficult terrains in the country. Reports say that it includes 48 tunnels spanning nearly 13 km and more than 40 bridges. Bridge No. 196 is the most notable of these, standing 104 meters above the ground. It is reported to be 42 meters higher than Qutub Minar in Delhi.

The line, built through dense forests, steep slopes and landslide-prone areas, reflects years of planning and execution.

Indian Railways has also reportedly approved three new trains to connect Aizawl with major cities. These include a daily train between Sairang and Guwahati, a weekly Rajdhani Express between Sairang and New Delhi, and a thrice-weekly service between Sairang and Kolkata.