New Railway Line Brings Mizoram's Aizawl On India's Train Map For 1st Time

A railway, first conceptualised 26 years ago, is turning into a reality and is ready for operation in Mizoram's capital, Aizawl. The newly completed Bairabi-Sairang railway line, stretching 51.38 km, is an engineering marvel that traverses one of India's most difficult terrains.

It has brought Aizawl onto India's railway map after overcoming unprecedented challenges.

The line features 48 tunnels, together spanning nearly 13 km and over 40 bridges. Among them, Bridge No. 196 stands out, rising 104 metres above the ground, making it taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar by 42 metres. Built through dense forests, steep hills, and landslide-prone zones, this rail line is a feat of persistence and planning.

"We battled landslides and extreme weather. This was one of the toughest projects we've handled," said Vinod Kumar, Chief Engineer.

The connectivity is expected to reduce travel time between Guwahati and Aizawl from 18 hours by road to under 12 hours by rail, with ticket fares estimated at around Rs 450. It's a game-changer for residents, students, traders, and tourists.

"Mizoram had no train link till now. This project will transform connectivity in the Northeast," said KK Sharma, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway, adding that "Labourers, many of whom lived near the site for years, worked through unpredictable weather and rough terrain."

"It rained for months. But we stayed, worked, and built this with our hands, said one worker from Assam," he added.

As the line nears formal inauguration, the Bairabi-Sairang project stands as a symbol of India's growing focus on Northeast infrastructure, bringing a remote state closer to the national mainstream track, finally.

