Indian-Origin Couple Apologises After Kiss Video At Gujarat Garba Event Sparks Row

An Indian-origin couple has issued an apology after a video of them kissing at a garba event in Vadodara went viral. The video, deemed inappropriate by many on social media, ignited debates on cultural norms and public displays of affection (PDA) during religious festivities. According to a report in Desh Gujarat, the NRI couple left the country after submitting a written apology to the police. The couple, married for 16 years and based in Melbourne, Australia, had travelled to Vadodara to visit their parents and participate in the garba celebrations.

What happened?

The incident took place on September 26 during the United Way Garba, held at the Kalali ground in Vadodara, Gujarat. The event is one of the world's largest Navratri gatherings, attracting 30,000 to 35,000 participants nightly, including NRIs from across the globe.

One viral clip captured the couple dancing energetically before the husband lifted his partner and kissed her on the lips. What began as a seemingly romantic moment quickly escalated into a talking point as the footage spread like wildfire on social media platforms.

Garba ek pavitra parampara hai 🙏

Lekin kuch couples ise badnaam kar rahe hain – dance floor par kiss, galat poses aur public mein ashobhniya harkatein 😡@GujaratPolice कृपया ऐसे मामलों पर ध्यान दें।

Garba khelne आएं, अश्लील हरकतें करने नहीं। pic.twitter.com/9o2m8d7Ar7 — Nisha Bharti (@Smiley_Nisha0) September 27, 2025

Netizens and locals alike condemned the act as "disrespectful" to the sacred nature of the event, with comments flooding online forums. "This is a sacred site, not a nightclub!" one user fumed. Another said, "Obscene acts at garba are unacceptable."

Some also defended the couple, with a user questioning, "Ridiculous. How is this obscene? It was a peck... not a passionate kiss. It was just a show of affection."

Amid the social media debate, several complaints poured into the Atladra Police Station, leading authorities to trace and summon the couple. In a swift response, the couple submitted a written apology at the station, acknowledging the gravity of their actions. Following the apology, the couple was released without further legal action. A senior police officer said the couple flew back to Australia following the controversy.