Indian-Origin British MP Congratulates Yogi Adityanath For UP's 'Changed Perception'

Virendra Sharma praised Yogi Adityanath for "bringing peace to UP" (File)

A British MP sent a postcard to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, congratulating him for the "changed perception" of the state.

The British MP of Indian origin, Virendra Sharma, in his postcard, wrote, "Honorable Yogi Adityanath, I would like to congratulate you for achieving great successes in UP and bringing peace to the state".

On this occasion, author Shantanu Gupta presented his best-selling graphic novel - "Ajay to Yogi Adityanath" to the British MP. Each of his graphic novels contains a postcard to send a message to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Virendra Sharma also wrote a message.

Speaking at the House of Commons, author Shantanu Gupta discussed the developmental journey of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created 'Brand India' across the world, because of which Indians are given more importance across the world today, and ‘Brand UP' has become a strong brand across India.

Shantanu Gupta further said that the same Uttar Pradesh, which was once known for anarchy, corruption, and inefficient governance, is now a top investment destination under the Yogi government. In the ranking of ‘Ease of Doing Business', UP jumped from 14th place before 2017 to second position.

The author also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is currently ranked number 1 in the implementation of more than 40 schemes of the Central Government. Today, Uttar Pradesh is known for its achievements such as the Uttar Pradesh Expressway, new airports, 24-hour electricity, and a strong law and order situation.

Mr Gupta shared some fascinating conversations between him and Yogi Adityanath's father, Anand Singh Bisht.

The author told the British Parliament that during his research, Anand Bisht revealed that a small blue one-and-a-half-room house in Uttarakhand's Panchur village was his only possession in life. This was all he could earn in his lifetime from the humble job of a forest guard.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)