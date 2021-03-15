Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa Reaches Comoros To Deliver 1,000 Tonnes Of Rice

This is the second visit of an Indian Navy ship to the island country within a span of one year.

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Jalashwa reached Port Anjouan in Comoros on Sunday to deliver 1,000 tonnes of rice as part of the Mission Sagar-IV, according to an official statement on Monday.

An official ceremony for handing over the food aid from the Indian government to the Comoros government was held on Monday, the Indian Navy's statement noted.

This is the second visit of an Indian Navy ship to the island country within a span of one year.

"Earlier, as part of Mission Sagar-I, in May-June 2020, the Indian Navy had delivered essential medicines to the nation and had also deployed a specialist medical team to work alongside their counterparts and to render assistance for dengue fever related emergencies," the statement said.

INS Jalashwa, the largest amphibious ship of Indian Navy, has been specially sent to Comoros due to its large carrying capacity, it mentioned.

"Comoros and India have always enjoyed close and friendly relations and have similarities of view on regional and global issues," it noted.

Monday's handover ceremony was attended by Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Comoros, and Djae Ahamada Chanfi, Minister of Maritime and Air Transport of Comoros.

The Indian side was represented at the ceremony by Captain Pankaj Chauhan, Commanding Officer of INS Jalashwa.

Mission Sagar was started by India in May last year to assist maritime neighbours such as Comoros amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)