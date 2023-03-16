Indian Navy, Royal Saudi Arabia Navy Prepare For Bilateral Naval Exercise

The exercise will be the second such Naval Exercise.

Indian Navy Forces, Royal Saudi Naval Forces on Thursday met in Mumbai and gave final touches to preparations for India-Saudi Arabia Naval Exercise 'Al-Mohed-Al Hindi-23' planned for May 2023 in Saudi Arabia's Jubail.

The exercise will be the second such Naval Exercise. The first was in August 2021.

"A team from Royal Saudi Naval Forces met with the Indian side in Mumbai, giving final touches to the preparations for India-Saudi Arabia Naval Exercise, 'Al-Mohed-Al Hindi-23' planned for May this year off Jubail in Saudi Arabia. This will be the second such Naval Exercise, the 1st one was in Aug 2021," the Indian Embassy in Riyadh tweeted on Thursday.

Al-Mohed-Al Hindi is a joint Naval Exercise between India and Saudi Arabia.

The decision on the Bilateral exercise was taken during the Riyadh Summit held in 2019.

The exercise aims to carry out tactical manoeuvres, search and rescue operations, and an electronic warfare drill to enhance interoperability.

Meanwhile, terming the relationship with India a "top priority", Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Farhan Al-Saud recently said that the relationship between both nations has grown exponentially, adding that there is a need for measurable progress in all sectors especially the economic and trade relationship.

Highlighting the strong relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the minister said that both leaders want to see actual results, progress in relationship between the countries.

"The relationship with India is a top priority and we need to have measurable progress in all sectors especially the economic and trade relationship," the Saudi Foreign Minister said in an interview with President of Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Samir Saran at Raisina 'Ideas Pod'.

Al-Saud said the relationship between India and Saudi Arabia in the last five years, has grown exponentially.

