Indian Navy Day 2020: 'Proud Of Your Commitment', Says President Kovind

Indian Navy Day: President Ram Nath Kovind greeted Navy personnel, their families and veterans

Indian Navy Day 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted navy personnel on Navy Day and said the nation is proud of their commitment in protecting the country's maritime frontiers, securing trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. Indian Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

"On Navy Day, my greetings to our Navy personnel, veterans and their families. Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind!," President Kovind tweeted.

"My greetings to all the Navy personnel on #NavyDay today. Let us all salute our Navy personnel for their bravery, dedication and patriotism and selfless service in protecting the nation...," Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wrote on the social media.

The Indian Navy on their big day posted a video on Twitter about the importance of being vigilant day and night and going all out to protect the maritime borders of India. "On the occasion of #NavyDay2020 we reaffirm #IndianNavy's steadfast commitment to the service of the Nation and towards ensuring our Maritime Security & Territorial Integrity," Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff & all personnel of Indian Navy.

The theme of Navy Day 2020 is "Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive".

Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to commemorate the attack on the Karachi harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. On this day, the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour contributed to the ultimate victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan.

